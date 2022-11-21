Fresh Market Announces Holiday Fundraising Initiatives

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Note: The following information is from a Nov. 2 news release from The Fresh Market.

The Fresh Market is inviting its one-million-plus Ultimate Loyalty Experience members to help make a difference the weekend after Thanksgiving by participating in its “Members Helping Millions” initiative—with the goal of helping to provide more than a million meals to people in need this holiday season.

“Traditionally, Black Friday weekend is all about shopping the big sales for gifts for oneself, family and friends,” a news release about the new initiative said. “This year, The Fresh Market is empowering its more than one million loyalty members to have a much bigger impact when they shop by donating to Feeding America on their behalf. Loyalty Members will be acting as a Force for Good–because the more unique Members who shop, the more meals The Fresh Market will donate to Feeding America.”

The North Carolina-based grocer explained that the more members who shop in its stores the weekend of Nov. 25-27, the more meals it will donate to the organization.

It said its plan is to donate a million meals to Feeding America if one million members shop that weekend; 500,000 meals if half a million members visit Fresh Market stores; and 250,000 meals if 250,000 members shop that weekend.

For every $100 spent by Loyalty members on Fresh Market gift cards, the company said it will also donate $10, which is enough to help provide 100 meals to Feeding America.

“Our guests have shown us their generosity whenever we include them in our fundraising efforts,” said Fresh Market Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Miller. “This Black Friday weekend, we want to inspire them through our loyalty program to become part of something bigger than themselves.”

Guests can register for the Ultimate Loyalty Experience membership program online or in stores.

Locally, there is a Fresh Market store located in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley on Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley.