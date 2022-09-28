Fresh Market Hiring to Fill More Than 1,600 Jobs

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’re looking for a job, The Fresh Market may be looking for you.

The North Carolina-based company has just announced a hiring blitz it hopes will add more than 1,600 employees to its workforce in the coming months.

According to a news release, Fresh Market will host national hiring events throughout October, when it will hold open walk-in interview days every Wednesday and Saturday.

The release said the company plans to create jobs in the 22 states in which it operates stores, and to add approximately 10 to 15 jobs per store.

Interested applicants can apply at one of the company’s 160 stores during the events or learn more, search available jobs and apply online any time at jobs.thefreshmarket.com.

“The Fresh Market prides itself on its store teams that provide welcoming, memorable guest experiences with an exceptional distinctive touch,” the release said. “All departments are hiring, including deli, meat-seafood, bakery and center store areas, produce-floral, front-end and more.”

Most of the company’s entry-level team member positions do not require experience and all employees enjoy a 30 percent discount every day, along with other benefits Fresh Market said include flexible schedules, 401k with company match, career growth opportunities and a diverse and inclusive work environment. Full-time employees receive paid time off and are eligible for medical, dental, vision and life insurance for themselves, spouses and family members, the news release said.

Interested applicants are encouraged to stop by the National Hiring Event at their local store to meet team members, learn more about job opportunities and submit an application.

Walk-in interview days in October will be held on four Wednesdays–Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26–and five Saturdays: Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

A Fresh Market store is located at 3060 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

The Fresh Market operates several other stores in southeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey.