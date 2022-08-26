Fresh Market Customers Can Help Combat Hunger in September

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

September is Hunger Action Month and The Fresh Market Inc. has announced that it is partnering with the nonprofit organization Feeding America in a nationwide campaign to inspire people to take action while raising awareness of hunger in the U.S.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, The Fresh Market is encouraging customers in its stores to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at the register, with 100 percent of the rounded amounts to go toward the fight against hunger in their local communities.

“The Fresh Market is committed to supporting the communities where we do business, and we wanted to provide a meaningful way continuing to help people who are food insecure,” said Jason Potter, Chief Executive Officer for The Fresh Market, in a news release about the initiative. “In addition to the weekly food donations that we provide to food banks in those communities, these funds will help to enable Feeding America to provide much needed food where it is needed most.”

All 160 The Fresh Market stores are participating in the program, including the store located in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley.

One dollar allows Feeding America to help provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local food banks, the news release said, and 90 percent of what a Fresh Market store raises during the campaign will go toward supporting that store’s local food bank.

“We’re thankful to partners like The Fresh Market who donate product to Feeding America member food banks throughout the year and commit to raising public awareness and support during Hunger Action Month,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “Food shouldn’t be an impossible choice for so many of our neighbors.”