When is This Year’s ‘Light Up Night’ in Hellertown?

Hellertown residents are preparing to celebrate another holiday season, and the local Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the borough and local business sponsors is organizing another memorable Black Friday kickoff event that will also bring the community together.

When is Light Up Night 2022?

The annual Light Up Night in the borough’s Dimmick Park (located at 570 Durham Street in Hellertown) will be held Friday, Nov. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m., and those four hours will be chock full of fun activities, according to a chamber graphic created for the event.

On tap for Light Up Night are the official borough tree-lighting ceremony along with Santa’s arrival on a fire truck for photos with his many admirers, plus kids’ activities, live entertainment and musical performances, hot cocoa and cookies, food trucks, adult beverages available for purchase, a holiday craft market called Vendor Alley next door at Dewey Fire Co., live reindeer, an ice carving demonstration, hay wagon and pony rides (available for a cash fee) and roaming characters such as Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen and the Grinch. There will also be giveaways and specials, along with a December shopping booklet containing coupons from local businesses.

The day after Light Up Night is Small Business Saturday, when some local businesses will be hosting special sales and other events, and Light Up Night attendees will be reminded and encouraged to shop local not just on Nov. 26, but all year round.

In past years, Light Up Night has drawn thousands of visitors to Dimmick Park, which will be festively decorated and where the event’s focal point will be the bandshell stage.

Light Up Night Business Sponsors

Light Up Night 2022 local business sponsors include Mobile Technology Graphics, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications, Unrivaled Nutrition & Training, Hellertown Auto Wash, Creekview Veterinary Hospital, Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Designing Wealth Management by Raymond James, Quest Termite and Pest, ASR Media Productions, Hellertown Dental Group, Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC, Lost River Caverns, Ellite Pool Service, Saucon Valley Insurance Services, The Meadow of Saucon Valley, Giant Food Stores, Weiss Schantz Agency Insurance, Lindsay Albert EA/LOA Tax & Accounting, -ts PR & Event Planning, Steel Club, Farmers Insurance Wimbish Agency, Saucon Valley Karate Academy, Dewey Fire Co. No. 1, Saucon Valley Bikes, Steel City Mennonite Church, The Goddard School, House and Land Real Estate, Sam’s Club of Allentown, Salon Mia, Black River Farms, Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House and Truist-Hellertown Main Street.

For updates about Light Up Night, follow the chamber’s Facebook event.

For more information about the chamber, visit the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce website.