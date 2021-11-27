Light Up Night 2021 Brightens Hellertown’s Dimmick Park (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 8 mins

Although the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over, the smiles and laughter at Friday night’s holiday season kickoff in Saucon Valley–Light Up Night–were enough to make many who were there forget about the trials it has brought over the last 20 months for a bit.

Hosted by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Mobile Technology Graphics and other local business sponsors, the four-hour event featured Santa’s arrival on a decorated fire truck, the illumination of the borough’s tree, live musical performances, giveaways, vendors, food, drink and much more.

It also marked a return to the Light Up Night of old, after the event had to be modified last year in accordance with COVID-19 safety regulations in place at the time.

Instead of sitting on Santa’s lap kids stood next to him for photos, but the most important thing was that everyone who wanted to had a chance to tell him what they want for Christmas, which is barely four weeks away.

Temperatures were seasonably chilly and gusty winds made if feel colder than it actually was, but there was hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy, along with beer, wine and food sold by local purveyors.

Inside the Dewey Fire Co. banquet hall, dozens of local crafters and other vendors sold their wares to attendees.

Other highlights of the event included musical and dance performances, a karate demonstration and remarks by local and state elected officials, including Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) and Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

Photos by Chris Christian