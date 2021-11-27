Light Up Night 2021 Brightens Hellertown’s Dimmick Park (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 8 mins
Santa arrived at Light Up Night on a decorated vintage Dewey Fire Co. truck.
Although the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over, the smiles and laughter at Friday night’s holiday season kickoff in Saucon Valley–Light Up Night–were enough to make many who were there forget about the trials it has brought over the last 20 months for a bit.
Hosted by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Mobile Technology Graphics and other local business sponsors, the four-hour event featured Santa’s arrival on a decorated fire truck, the illumination of the borough’s tree, live musical performances, giveaways, vendors, food, drink and much more.
It also marked a return to the Light Up Night of old, after the event had to be modified last year in accordance with COVID-19 safety regulations in place at the time.
Instead of sitting on Santa’s lap kids stood next to him for photos, but the most important thing was that everyone who wanted to had a chance to tell him what they want for Christmas, which is barely four weeks away.
Temperatures were seasonably chilly and gusty winds made if feel colder than it actually was, but there was hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy, along with beer, wine and food sold by local purveyors.
Inside the Dewey Fire Co. banquet hall, dozens of local crafters and other vendors sold their wares to attendees.
Other highlights of the event included musical and dance performances, a karate demonstration and remarks by local and state elected officials, including Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) and Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
Photos by Chris Christian
Lauren Bertucci, left, and Jessica O’Donnell of the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce emceed the ceremonies, which were broadcast on a large screen by Light Up Night sponsor Mobile Technology Graphics. Many other local businesses also helped sponsor the event. Pictured at left, above, is Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman.
Although the Grinch made an appearance at Light Up Night, “grinchy” behavior wasn’t on display. Most attendees were happy to attend in-person once again, after last year’s Light Up Night was converted into a drive-thru event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136), who represents Hellertown borough and part of Lower Saucon Township in Harrisburg, spoke at the Light Up Night holiday kickoff Friday.
For attendees of all ages, one of the highlights of Light Up Night was seeing real reindeer.
Mayor David Heintzelman helped welcome the 2021 holiday season to Hellertown during Light Up Night festivities Friday.
The owner of several local McDonald’s restaurants, Jim McIntyre, manned a booth at which Light Up Night attendees could learn more about local job opportunities. McIntyre’s company, Jamren Inc., recently broke ground for a new McDonald’s on Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township.
Hellertown council members Matt Marcincin, right, and Earl Hill kept busy and warm by handing out cups of hot cocoa at the Dimmick Park pavilion during Light Up Night.
It was the type of night when you wanted to be holding a cup of steaming hot cocoa in between gloved or mittened hands.
An ice sculpting demonstration was a highlight of Light Up Night.
Familiar characters from the Disney film “Frozen” were joined on stage by the Grinch and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce board members during the Light Up Night festivities.
The Hellertown Police were on hand for the event, which has attracted thousands to the park in years past.
After telling Santa what you wanted for Christmas, it was time to smile for a special keepsake photo.
Steel Club sponsored tractor-pulled wagon rides that took Light Up Night attendees from Dimmick Park to the club grounds and back.
Two reindeer who flew in from the North Pole especially for Light Up Night had lots of admirers at their pen.
Farmers Insurance Wimbish Agency of Hellertown sponsored a free stocking-decorating craft for kids that proved to be a hit.
Inside the recently-renovated banquet hall at Dewey Fire Co. No. 1, next to Dimmick Park, dozens of craft vendors sold their wares during Light Up Night.
Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce board members, chamber staff members and characters from the Disney children’s movie “Frozen,” including Olaf, posed for a holiday group photo on an appropriately chilly night in Dimmick Park.
Light Up Night attendees watch the performances on the Dimmick Park stage.
It was a night for wearing extra layers and even blankets, which some brought with them to the park.
Cub Scouts from Pack 349 sold their always-popular meat sticks in a variety of flavors at Light Up Night.
Steel City Mennonite Church members staffed a booth at Light Up Night, where they had some giveaways for attendees.
Hot food was a hot item at Light Up Night, which was held on a rather chilly evening in Dimmick Park.
You can’t have hot cocoa without the cookies.
ChefStreet Kitchen and Chefmeals was one of the vendors at Light Up Night. The multifaceted food business owned by Chef Joe Stout recently opened a physical location on Water Street in Hellertown.
Saucon Valley Karate students demonstrated their martial arts acumen on the Dimmick Park stage.