What Were the Most Popular Names for Babies Born at St. Luke’s in 2022?

Each year around this time the website Names.org predicts the most popular names for babies born that year in the U.S. based on available, though incomplete, data from the Social Security Administration, which records the names of all newborn babies. But they have to wait until the SSA publishes its final, complete list in the spring that follows.

In 2022, as in several years previously, the most popular name for girls will be Olivia and the most popular name for boys will be Liam, according to Names.org, which bases its predictions on data obtained from SSA.gov.

How closely do these baby names correspond with the names of babies born at St. Luke’s hospital campuses in 2022?

With only a few days left in the year, the top female and male baby names are as follows at three Lehigh Valley area St. Luke’s hospital campuses where babies are delivered:

St. Luke’s Allentown Campus: Isabella and Elijah

St. Luke’s Anderson Campus: Olivia and Noah (followed closely by Liam)

St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus: Sadie and James

A century ago, John and Mary were the most popular names for children born in the U.S, according to Huffpost.com. And while the names Olivia and Liam certainly existed, they were nowhere near the top of the lists of 1922’s most popular baby names.

In the years to come, will there be a resurgence in the popularity of more traditional baby names from the last century; names such as Bruce and Susan? With parents of newborns welcomed to the world at St. Luke’s campuses in 2022 giving their babies names like James, Henry, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Charlotte and Anna, it certainly appears to be possible.

To be sure, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for baby names.