‘Wonderland on Main’ Returns to Promenade Shops in January

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’re looking at your January 2023 calender and wondering what will be on it to replace all the fun events that took place during the holidays, representatives from the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley want you to know about one they will be hosting.

The 5th annual Wonderland on Main will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 (inclement weather date: Sunday, Jan. 22) from 12 to 4 p.m. at the outdoor lifestyle center in Center Valley.

Highlights of the free event will include fire dance performances and an ice carving demonstration, with activities scheduled to take place at two venues within the complex.

Event Activities at The Patio presented by Allegiant (near uBreakiFix):

12 – 4 p.m. | Live ice carving demonstration followed by photo opportunities with the sculpture.

12 – 4 p.m. | Enter for a chance to win $100 gift card to Red Robin at the Promenade Shops.

12 – 4 p.m. | Complimentary coffee samples, courtesy of Lehigh Valley Zoo (while supplies last).

Event Activities at Town Square presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network (near Starbucks):

12 – 4 p.m. | DJ playing music with interactive games

12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. | 15-minute fire dancer acts

There is also a Facebook event for Winter Wonderland on Main to follow for updates.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway and is home to dozens of retail, dining and entertainment establishments, including several that recently opened or are expected to open in the new year. For a directory, click here.