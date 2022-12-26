Deadline to Apply for State’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is Dec. 31

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you live in Pennsylvania and meet certain age, income and other guidelines, you may be eligible to receive a rebate on the property taxes or rent you paid in 2022, but only if you apply for it by the fast-approaching deadline.

The deadline to apply for the 2022 rebate is Dec. 31.

The state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers 50 and older; and people with disabilities 18 and older.

The annual income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Spouses, personal representatives and estates may also file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in the year of the application and meet all other eligibility criteria.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

Eligible homeowners receive the following rebates according to income guidelines:

Income Maximum Rebate $0 to $8,000 $650 $8,001 to $15,000 $500 $15,001 to $18,000 $300 $18,001 to $35,000 $250

Eligible renters receive the following amounts according to income guidelines:

Income Maximum Rebate $0 to $8,000 $650 $8,001 to $15,000 $500

Free Assistance

Property Tax/Rent Rebate applications may be completed and filed online via the Pa. Department of Revenue’s myPath platform, and assistance is also available at no cost from Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.

Contact information for some of the local state legislators from our area is as follows:

State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133): 610-266-1273

State Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131): 610-965-5830

State Rep. Robert Freeman (D-136): 610-253-5543

State Rep. Craig Staats (R-145): 215-536-1434

State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18): 610-868-8667

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is one of five programs supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery that benefit the state’s senior citizens. Since the program’s inception in 1971, older and disabled adults have received more than $7.3 billion in property tax and rent relief. The rebate program also receives funding from slots gaming.