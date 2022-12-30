Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement.

According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.

Police said troopers responded to the area where the woman was struck at 1:44 p.m. She was taken to nearby St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, where she was pronounced dead, they said.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is being asked to contact Tpr. Ortiz at the Belfast barracks at 610-759-6106 and reference Incident PA2022-1640436.

Police did not release the woman’s name or indicate whether the manner of her death has been determined by the county coroner.