Pair Stole Air Fresheners, Other Items from Car Wash Vending Machine: Police

Two local residents recently landed in hot water with Lower Saucon Township Police after allegedly breaking into a car wash vending machine.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Two local residents recently landed in hot water with Lower Saucon Township Police after allegedly breaking into a car wash vending machine.

According to a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, 26-year-old Angel Luis-Rodriguez Medina and a 17-year-old boy, both of Hellertown, were arrested after surveillance footage from Saucon Valley Auto Spa on Rt. 378 allegedly showed them breaking the vending machine door; taking tire gel, windshield and leather wipes, and air fresheners; and putting them in a car parked in a wash stall on April 1.

Police said they were able to obtain the vehicle’s registration information from the surveillance footage, which they said then led them to Rodriguez and the teen, who has been charged as a juvenile.

Rodriguez is charged with misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property, according to police.

Police said the value of the stolen items was approximately $100.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.