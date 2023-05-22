Community Enjoys Free Concert in Dimmick Park (PHOTOS)

Although Sunday started out cloudy and cool, temperatures rose during the day and by early evening the weather in Hellertown was near-perfect for enjoying an outdoor concert.

The nice weather’s arrival was thus well-timed, as the first of four free summer concerts in the borough’s Dimmick Park was scheduled for Sunday evening.

The TimeWhys performed classic hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s for their audience, most of whom sat in folding chairs or on blankets on the lawn in front of the bandstand.

Refreshments and beverages were available for purchase from Lost Tavern Brewing, Black River Farms, Mel & Mon’s Sweet Scoops, Slide on By and the Friends of the Hellertown Area Library, whose members staffed the pavilion snack bar.

The Music in Dimmick Park summer concert series is organized annually by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and the Borough of Hellertown. This year’s presenting sponsor is Steel Club, and the series’ music sponsor is Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc.

Mark your calendars for the following summer concerts that are scheduled as part of the 2023 Dimmick Park lineup (all shows begin at 6 p.m.):

Sunday, June 11

Castaway Band will perform classic rock, modern country and dance favorites. Food and drink vendors to be announced.

Sunday, July 16

Brian Dean Moore Band will perform country. Food and drink vendors to be announced.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Lucky 7 will perform classic dance and funk music. Food and drink vendors to be announced.

Photos by Chris Christian