2023 Music in the Park Concert Dates & Information

The 2023 summer concert season in Hellertown will begin later this month, with the first of four free Music in Dimmick Park shows presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, the Borough of Hellertown and local business sponsors.

This year’s concert dates are as follows (concerts are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

Sunday, May 21

The TimeWhys will perform ’60s, ’70s and ’80s hits. Food and drink will be available from Lost Tavern Brewing (beer), Black River Farms (wine), Mel & Mon’s Sweet Scoops (ice cream), Slide on By (burgers) and the Friends of the Hellertown Area Library, who will be staffing the snack bar in the park pavilion.

Sunday, June 11

Castaway Band will perform classic rock, modern country and dance favorites. Food and drink vendors to be announced.

Sunday, July 16

Brian Dean Moore Band will perform country. Food and drink vendors to be announced.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Lucky 7 will perform classic dance and funk music. Food and drink vendors to be announced.

Seating for the concerts is available on the grass in front of the bandstand. Many concert-goers bring their own blankets or folding chairs for seating during the show.

Public restrooms are available at the park. Other nearby amenities include a playground and the Hellertown Pool, which will open for the season in early June.

This year’s presenting sponsor for the Music in Dimmick Park series is Steel Club. The series’ music sponsor is Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc.

The park’s address is 570 Durham St., Hellertown, Pa.