Kintnersville Woman Victim of Identity Theft, Police Say

State police said Tuesday that a Kintnersville woman’s personal information was stolen in what they are investigating as a case of identity theft.
In a news release, troopers from the Dublin barracks said the 53-year-old Nockamixon Township resident reported that via the website HotPads.com, she was “contacted by someone fraudulently identifying themselves as a property manager” in early April.
The woman then shared personal information in a rental application she submitted, according to police.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.
