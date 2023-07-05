Merle Summers Graham, 70 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Merle Summers Graham (1952 – 2023)

Merle S. Graham, 70, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born Nov. 14, 1952 in Fountain Hill, the son of Hugh S. and Reita N. (Schnackenberg) Graham. Merle has two sisters: Anita Ann of Bethlehem and Annette of Alexandria, Va. Merle graduated from Saucon Valley High School in Hellertown. As a young man, Merle enjoyed square dancing as a member of the Graham Crackers, a club organized and run by the family. Merle worked as an over-the-road truck driver for many years, not retiring until his health forced him to in 2020. Merle chose to do one final act of kindness and donated his body to science.

SURVIVORS

Merle leaves behind his wife: Nancy (Brown) Graham and a blended family of eight children, including: Jason Boyer of Virginia Beach, Va., Melanie Graham of Lower Saucon Township, Pa., Devon Graham of Washington, N.J., and Martin Graham of Forks Township, Pa.; and stepchildren: Jennifer Knecht of Forks Township, Pa., Jennifer (Jones) Dobson of Las Vegas, Nev., Emily (Jones) Fernandez of Valparaiso, Ind., and Rebecca (Jones) Nelson of Michigan City, Ind. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Violet Kniola, Aidan Bane, Anaya Schrum, Gabriel Graham, Abigail Dobson, Pearce Dobson, Magdalena Fernandez, Ruth Fernandez, Isabelle Redeagle, Connor Nelson and Aubrey Nelson. He also leaves behind a great-granddaughter: Krystal Maisonet.

SERVICES

A graveside service at Union Cemetery in Hellertown will be held at a later date.