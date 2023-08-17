Fun on Tap for Hellertown Community Day

A fun day is in store for everyone who plans to attend Hellertown Community Day this Saturday, Aug. 19.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A fun day is in store for everyone who plans to attend Hellertown Community Day this Saturday, Aug. 19, when sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees are expected.

The free annual event will be held in the borough’s Dimmick Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature vendors, food/concessions, musical performances, live demonstrations, giveaways, children’s activities, a mobile blood drive and much more.

The community blood drive is being sponsored by the Saucon Valley Lions Club, who will have a registration area set up under a red umbrella, according to a post shared on the Community Day Facebook page. The blood drive is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and appointments can be scheduled online.

Another community day highlight will be music by the band Flirtin with the Mob, who will perform on the park stage from noon to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help set up Community Day starting at 8 a.m., as well as with parking, trash removal and other jobs. To volunteer, call 610-838-7041 or email d.heintzelman@hellertownborough.org.

The event is made possible thanks to support by local business sponsors, including platinum sponsors Betterscapes Lawn, Shrub & Tree Care, Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC and Hellertown Auto Wash; gold sponsors Creekview Veterinary Hospital, Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 and H&R Block-Ottsville; silver sponsor Quest Termite and Pest; and bronze sponsors Crews Surveying LLC, House and Land Real Estate, Lost River Caverns, Pichel-McGovern Farms. Reilly Chiropractic and Sunny Life Coach.

Morris J. Dimmick Park is located at 570 Durham Street, Hellertown. For updates on this year’s event, be sure to follow the Community Day Facebook page.