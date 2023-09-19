Arthur L. Weaver, 89, of Bingen (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Arthur L. Weaver, 89, of Bingen, died Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Arthur L. Weaver (1934 – 2023)

Arthur L. Weaver, 89, of Bingen, died Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of the late Mildred M. Weaver. He was born in Springfield Township on June 13, 1934 to the late Claude and Mabel (Snyder) Weaver. Art was a Horticulturalist for the former Bethlehem Steel for 31 years until his retirement. He was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, and also participated in the food bank at the church. Art loved to garden, fish and hunt.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his children: Cheryl D. (James L.) Patterson of Danielsville, Dale R. (Shari A.) Weaver of Quakertown, Robert L. (Anne M.) Weaver of Hellertown; brother: Willard (Shirley) of Bethlehem; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to his church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.