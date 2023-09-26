Check Out Luxury Table Setting Rentals at Promenade Shops Pop-up

If the thought of creating a beautiful table for a holiday party or other special event is anxiety-inducing, the good news is that there is a company that will help you create the perfect “tablescape.”

Even better news is that they will be hosting a pop-up store at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8.

Spoon + Salt is a company that provides table setting rentals to parts of the Garden State, New York and Pennsylvania.

Their website allows individuals to choose from among 10 curated tablescapes that are available for rent, along with “tabletop extras.” Each order is then assembled in a tote that includes all of the needed items and delivered on a pre-selected date.

It’s up to the recipient of the tote to create the tablescape by following visual instructions and tips Spoon + Salt provides.

After the party or dinner ends, it’s simply a matter of putting the used items (including the dirty dishes) back into the tote for pickup by the company.

Prices vary, but several of the tablescapes currently available for rent from Spoon + Salt begin in the $120 to $140 range for four place settings.

A FAQ section of the website includes answers to questions about order modifications, cancellations, payments, damage to rental items and more.

More information about Spoon + Salt is available by calling 908-818-0400 or emailing he***@th*************.com.

The Promenade Pop-up Shop opened earlier this year and will be hosting various local businesses throughout the fall and upcoming holiday season.

For more information, as well as information about the dozens of other businesses located in the Center Valley lifestyle center, visit ThePromenadeShopsAtSauconValley.com.