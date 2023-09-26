Saucon Valley Pushes Past Pottsville (Photos)

The Saucon Valley varsity football team improved their record to 3-2 overall with a 21-9 victory over Pottsville at home Friday.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Photos by Chris Christian

The Saucon Valley varsity football team improved their record to 3-2 overall with a 21-9 victory over Pottsville at home Friday.

The team currently has a 2-1 record in the Colonial-Schuylkill conference, following a 42-6 victory over Salisbury on Sept. 1 and a 15-7 loss to Bangor Sept. 15.

The Panthers’ non-conference results so far have been split, and include a 42-6 win against Salisbury on Sept. 1 and a 48-20 loss to Notre Dame Gren Pond on Aug. 25, in their season opener.

The team will next face the Northwestern Lehigh Tigers (5-0 overall, 2-0 conference) this Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in New Tripoli.

For the 2023 Panther roster and other information, visit SauconAthletics.org. Updates on all of the district’s teams are also regularly shared on Twitter (X) @SauconAthletics.

For more photos of the Sept. 22 Saucon Valley football game, visit ChrisChristianPhotography.com.