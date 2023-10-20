Local Woman Celebrating 100th Birthday

In celebration of Ruth Thatcher’s milestone achievement, she’ll be the guest of honor at a birthday luncheon at the Hellertown Diner, with family members from as far away as California in attendance.

A Saucon Valley resident is celebrating being 100 years young this weekend.

Thatcher, of Lower Saucon Township, was born Ruth Kostic on Oct. 20, 1923, the eldest of six children. Her siblings included two sisters and three brothers, one of whom is still living and will attend his sister’s centennial birthday celebration.

In addition, a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and members of younger generations will attend, including a relative from California, said her niece Dee Becker.

Becker said that after attending high school locally, her aunt worked at the former Kuckers Coffee Shop at Fourth and Emery streets in South Bethlehem for five years.

Then she met and soon married her husband, Harry.

“She worked there from age 18 to 23, until she married on Sept 7, 1947,” Becker said. “She became an amazing housewife from that point on.”

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Becker said her aunt “never smoked or drank alcohol and suggests we all follow suit.”

Beyond that, she said, her fortitude is a bit of a mystery even to Aunt Ruth.

“I asked her what she thought about turning 100,” Becker said. “She laughed and said, ‘I really don’t know. If I did I’d share it, or bottle it up and sell it!'”

Her Aunt Ruth has always been a determined and energetic person, and the fact that age has finally slowed her down a bit isn’t something she likes to dwell on, she added.

All of us at Saucon Source hope you will join her family in wishing Ruth Thatcher a very happy 100th birthday.