Salvatore ‘Sal’ J. Boscia, 95, Formerly of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Salvatore “Sal” J. Boscia, 95, formerly of Coopersburg and Sellersville, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at Country Meadows of Mechanicsburg. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Salvatore ‘Sal’ J. Boscia (1927 – 2023)

Salvatore “Sal” J. Boscia, 95, formerly of Coopersburg and Sellersville, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at Country Meadows of Mechanicsburg. He was the husband of the late Lois M. (Stout) Boscia, who died June 17, 2009. Sal was born in Easton on Nov. 21, 1927 to the late Ciro and Jennie (Sparta) Boscia. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Secret Service. Sal was an Electrical Engineer at Philco Ford, Lansdale and National Beryllia Co., retiring from Semi-Conductor Sales for Teradyne Corp. He was very proud of his U.S. patents. Sal was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, where he was Past President of the Church Council and a former choir member. He enjoyed golfing, and especially like fishing in the Florida Keys.

SURVIVORS

Sal is survived by his children: Susan L. (Randy L.) Swope of Perkasie, Linda M. (William) Morrow of Mechanicsberg, Robert C. (Cathy) of Bel Air, Md.; sister: Teresa Ingeroll of Blue Bell; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the funeral service. The interment will be at Belvidere Cemetery, Belvidere, N.J. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.