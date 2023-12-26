Musical Instrument, Clothes Found Outside Lower Saucon Business

Instead of leaving gifts under the tree, it appears Santa and his elves may have mistakenly left them outside a Lower Saucon Township business. That’s one possible scenario township police may have to explore if no one claims some items that mysteriously turned up outside a local business on or around Christmas day.

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department issued a Crimewatch alert Tuesday about the items–which it said were found outside the Art Cafe in the Black River Plaza on Rt. 378–in hopes of returning them to their owner.

According to the alert, the items were discovered Tuesday morning and include a musical instrument as well as “a bag of mixed style clothing.”

Police noted that they were left outside the restaurant at some point over the past two days, when most businesses in the area were closed for the Christmas holiday.

If anyone believes the found items could be theirs, they should reach out to or visit the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

“If you are the owner and are able to describe the items, we can get them back to you,” police said.