Bridge on Black River Road Reopens

A Lower Saucon Township bridge that has been out of commission for repairs since late fall is once again open to traffic.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A Lower Saucon Township bridge that has been out of commission for repairs since late fall is once again open to traffic.

Township officials said Wednesday that the bridge on Black River Road between Fire Lane and Evergreen Drive–west of Rt. 378–has reopened as a one-lane bridge with a stop sign on each side.

The road surface on the bridge is currently composed of gravel and motorists should use caution when driving across it, the announcement noted.

Township officials also announced that the bridge weight limit that was previously in place has been removed.

The township advised residents to expect temporary daytime closures over the upcoming months for ongoing work needed to complete the project and thanked the community for its patience.