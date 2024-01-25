Community Government Traffic

Bridge on Black River Road Reopens

1 min ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Bridge

A Lower Saucon Township bridge that has been out of commission for repairs since late fall is once again open to traffic.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A Lower Saucon Township bridge that has been out of commission for repairs since late fall is once again open to traffic.

Township officials said Wednesday that the bridge on Black River Road between Fire Lane and Evergreen Drive–west of Rt. 378–has reopened as a one-lane bridge with a stop sign on each side.

The road surface on the bridge is currently composed of gravel and motorists should use caution when driving across it, the announcement noted.

Township officials also announced that the bridge weight limit that was previously in place has been removed.

The township advised residents to expect temporary daytime closures over the upcoming months for ongoing work needed to complete the project and thanked the community for its patience.

Bridge

The Black River Road bridge between Fire Lane and Evergreen Drive in Lower Saucon Township, pictured above, reopened to traffic this week. Repairs to fix the damaged span were undertaken by the township’s public works department and began in the late fall. The bridge work is ongoing, and motorists should expect to encounter temporary detours while it is completed over the upcoming months. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township)

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment