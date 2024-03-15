2024 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Registration Open

A free, two-day online event, the summit will take place on Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1. Registration is required, and can be completed online.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and SCORE, a mentorship organization for small businesses that is a resource partner of the SBA, have announced that registration is now open for the 2024 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit. A free, two-day online event, the summit will take place on Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1. Registration is required, and can be completed online.

The 2024 summit will feature educational workshops, access to federal resources and networking opportunities. A detailed agenda and list of speakers will be published at a later date, the SBA said in a March 12 news release about the event.

“SCORE is proud to co-host the National Small Business Week virtual summit with the SBA,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “At SCORE, we believe that anyone can succeed in their business journey, given the right tools and support. Every year, we look forward to this event and the opportunity to connect entrepreneurs with helpful, educational tools and resources from the experts themselves.”

National Small Business Week is April 28 to May 4. For more information about National Small Business Week, visit SBA.gov/NSBW.

