Connect with Health & Human Services Employers at Lehigh Valley Job Fair

The Lehigh Valley Job Fair for Health and Human Services is set for Thursday, April 11 at Penn State Lehigh Valley.

The second annual Lehigh Valley Job Fair for Health and Human Services will take place on Thursday, April 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Penn State Lehigh Valley in Center Valley.

A free event that is open to all, the job fair will be attended by over 30 employers who are hiring for positions in the health and human services fields. The event will also feature a panel discussion on how to best connect with hiring managers along with workshops on topics such as resume building, maintaining a professional online presence and interviewing for success.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with recruiters and learn about potential career options, as well as network with other professionals from around the Lehigh Valley.

“The job fair gives students who are ready to graduate from college the opportunity to connect with potential employers, and students seeking internships a way to connect with community programs and agencies who may have internships opportunities. It also connects local employers to a pool of applicants,” said Teri Kistler, Rehabilitation and Human Services (RHS) program coordinator at PSU-LV, and an event organizer. “Job seekers will walk away with information about potential career options.”

Attendees are encouraged to come to the job fair dressed for success and to be prepared to interview for open positions. They are also encouraged to bring copies of their resume and a list of professional accomplishments to share with potential employers and recruiters.

The job fair is sponsored by Penn State Lehigh Valley, Magellan Healthcare, and Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Magellan Healthcare has arranged for a shuttle service to pick up students at Bucks County Community College, Cedar Crest College and DeSales University to increase accessibility among students at other area colleges, who are encouraged to attend the job fair. Each campus will have a pre-arranged pickup and drop off location at their discretion.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

