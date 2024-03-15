DeSales’ Act 3 Children’s Theatre Presents ‘Pinocchio!’ Adaptation

The production–which opened March 14–will run through Saturday, April 13, 2024, with one-hour performances Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the DeSales campus in Center Valley.

DeSales University’s Act 3 Children’s Theatre is presenting “Pinocchio!” this spring. The production–which opened March 14–will run through Saturday, April 13, 2024, with one-hour performances Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the DeSales campus in Center Valley.

“’Pinocchio!‘ presents to us a world that encourages kindness, that permits joy to be the primary motivator for action and change; if there’s one thing the world is craving, it’s fun,” said Giovanni Marini, a musical theatre major and the director of “Pinocchio!” “Our production is inspired by cultural markings and artistic history,” he added. “Cultivated using the bold exuberance of commedia dell’arte, this adaptation of ‘Pinocchio!’ seeks to utilize vibrancy and boldness to stimulate the senses, to allow us the opportunity to follow and invest in a story of adventure and love.”

“Many members of our company have taken on jobs in areas that they have no prior experience in and have gone above and beyond to make this show come to life,” said Mackenzie Schmidt, an acting for stage and screen major who is the theater company’s line producer.

In addition to the regular performances, two special performances of “Pinocchio!” are scheduled. On Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m., an American Sign Language performance for patrons with hearing disabilities and audio descriptions for the visually impaired will be held. And on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m., a relaxed performance will be staged. A relaxed performance “is a sensory-friendly show that creates a judgment-free zone for patrons with a wide range of sensory and communication differences, including individuals on the autism spectrum,” the news release said.

The Labuda Center is accessible and equipped with a listening enhancement system. Special seating is available for patrons using wheelchairs or requiring other assistance. Attendees are asked to inform the box office of any accommodations they may need when ordering tickets.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $11 for children and $8 for DeSales students. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Labuda Center Box Office at 610-282-3192 or by visiting Tickets.Desales.edu.

