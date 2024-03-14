Fountain Hill Coalition: Church Could Become Community Center

Would a community center offering things like adult classes, child care, after-school homework assistance, seasonal events and exercise groups be embraced by members of the Fountain Hill community? And would it make sense in a former church? That’s a question the Fountain Hill Community Coalition–a grassroots nonprofit organization in the borough–soon hopes to answer.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Would a community center offering things like adult classes, child care, after-school homework assistance, seasonal events and exercise groups be embraced by members of the Fountain Hill community? And would it make sense in a former church? That’s a question the Fountain Hill Community Coalition–a grassroots nonprofit organization in the borough–soon hopes to answer.

The coalition is planning to hold a public meeting on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. to discuss what a community center in Fountain Hill might look like, against the backdrop of having a possible location for such a facility within reach.

In an email and separate Facebook post Wednesday, coalition chair Mike Zovko said the potential location that will be discussed is St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church at 1059 Delaware Avenue.

St. Paul, which is one of only two congregations remaining in the borough, is also where the town hall-style meeting will be held.

The church is reportedly considering giving up their property due to a dwindling number of worshippers.

“Over the past years, there has been a significant reduction in membership of…St. Paul’s,” Zovko wrote. “This institution is a century-old mainstay of our Fountain Hill culture. They have been trying to attract members via activities and promoting events. In some cases, the Coalition participated (Spaghetti Dinner, Community Day and Veterans Day Breakfast). These good people are trying to navigate a path forward both for themselves and the community. How this affects the Coalition has everything to do with the future use of the church building and property.”

“The church membership is considering donating the church and the property to the Coalition,” he said, “in order that the Coalition develop and operate the facility as a Fountain Hill Community Center.”

Zovko’s Facebook post about the idea was already generating a significant amount of discussion Wednesday evening, with comments ranging from a question about the status of the borough swimming pool to a suggestion that another small town’s community center be studied.

The FHCC was formed in the spring of 2022 to help revitalize and reopen the Fountain Hill borough pool, which has been closed for several years due to a variety of issues, including the Covid pandemic, a staffing shortage and a substantial number repairs. The pool was last open on a limited basis in the summer of 2021.

It was last open for a full season in the summer of 2019.

Last summer, FHCC volunteers and borough public works staff completed some repairs and renovations at the facility, however its status for the 2024 summer season is still unclear.

Regardless, the work on the pool remains a focus of the coalition, Zovko confirmed.

The April 2 community center meeting is open to everyone, and potential stakeholder groups are being encouraged to attend.

“I strongly encourage any clubs or organizations to attend,” Zovko wrote on Facebook. “Fountain Hill is a culturally diverse community. We value all voices and welcome everyone to participate in the planning process. This location can be anything we want it to be.”

For further information, visit the Fountain Hill Community Coalition Facebook page.