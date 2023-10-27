Veterans, First Responders Will Enjoy Free Breakfast Nov. 11 in Fountain Hill

The free breakfast that will be served in the hall at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1059 Delaware Ave., Fountain Hill, on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m., and is open to all veterans and first responders. Reservations should be made by Saturday, Nov. 4.

If you’re a veteran or know someone who is, you probably understand the importance of recognizing veterans’ service to our country not only on Veterans Day, but all year long.

Veterans Day, however, has become a popular time for businesses and organizations to show their appreciation by doing something extra special for the men and women who have served the U.S.

In many cases the gesture involves a free meal, which is what veterans will receive in Fountain Hill this Veterans Day.

The free breakfast that will be served in the hall at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1059 Delaware Ave., Fountain Hill, from 9 to 11 a.m., and is open to all veterans and first responders.

Non-military members are also welcome to attend and honor veterans for their service, according to an announcement about the breakfast from the Fountain Hill Community Coalition (FHCC), which is organizing it with the church.

What’s on the Veterans Day breakfast menu?

It will include eggs, pancakes, sausage, fruit cocktail, coffee and orange juice, and reservations are needed by Nov. 4 for anyone planning to attend.

To place a reservation, email mz********@gm***.com or call the church at 610-866-0135 and leave a message.

A freewill donation will be collected at the breakfast and sponsorships to help pay for its cost are also welcome.

Saucon Source is proud to be a sponsor of the 2023 Fountain Hill Veterans Day Breakfast.