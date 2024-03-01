DeSales Donates Computers to Aid Ukrainian Students

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The IT Department at DeSales University hopes to help Ukrainian students stay connected with a donation of 27 used computers to schools in the war-torn country.

The computers are being donated through the Adopt-a-School program; an initiative of the Ukraine Protection and Development Fund, which collects used office and school electronics and delivers them to students and schools in need.

DeSales Chief Information Officer and Associate Vice President for Information Technology Mark Albert said it made sense to donate the computers to students who need them overseas.

“Instead of letting some secondhand reseller give us pennies on the dollar, I like seeing them go to a worthy cause,” he said.

Albert learned of the opportunity to donate the computers through the Adopt-a-School program from retired assistant director of the DeSales Writing Center Ann Michael.

“Ann’s family friend founded the Adopt a School program, so she put me in contact with him and we were able to connect and make the donation work,” he explained.

In the past, DeSales’ IT department had donated used computers to the Allentown Diocese and the Mercy School for Special Learning.

It was just over two years ago that the war in Ukraine began, following an invasion by Russian armed forces. Since then many American and international aid organizations have committed to helping the Ukrainian people by donating food, clothing, medicine and other supplies that are desperately needed.