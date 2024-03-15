William C. Poretta, 89, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

William C. Poretta (1934 – 2024)

William C. Poretta, 89, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Pauline Poretta. William was born in Alpha, N.J., on July 26, 1934 to the late Jennifer Cartwright and Frank Anthony Porretta. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked at various locations as a Blue fitter and worked on the steel used in the Empire State Building. William was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Bill was a bodybuilder/power lifter, winning several titles, including Mr. Lehigh Valley, Mr. Arizona and Mr. California. He was dedicated in all his endeavors. He was former president of the Lehigh Valley Sports Hall of Fame and Scholar Athlete Organization. Bill was past president of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the National Foundation Hall of Fame, and chairman of the College Hall of Fame. He was a scorekeeper for many years at wrestling tournaments, including Saucon Valley and the Sheridan tournaments for Lehigh University. He was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Sports Hall of Fame. Bill was also a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

William is survived by his children: Paula Kohler of Tucson, Ariz.; Jami Azzaro (Perry) of Hellertown; John (Marie) Poretta of Bethlehem; Cheryl (Dennis) Rowe of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Tyler, Carmen, Jimmy, Zachary, Amber, Enzo, Jeremy, Mickel; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces: Karen and Kathy. He was predeceased by granddaughter: Sheila Kolesnik; siblings: Frank Poretta and Bernice Shotko.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations in William’s name may be made to the District 11 Scholar Athletic Committee, Att: Brian Keller, 3127 S. Third St., Whitehall, PA 18052.