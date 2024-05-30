Greenways Jamboree Will Celebrate Local Conservation Efforts

The 50th anniversary of Northampton County Parks & Recreation Division’s creation will be celebrated with a free event at Wayne A. Grube Memorial County Park in Northampton on Monday, June 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Greenways Jamboree Celebration will also recognize the 20th anniversary of the Lehigh Valley Greenways (LVG) Conservation Landscape Partnership and the 28th Annual Lehigh River Sojourn.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The 50th anniversary of Northampton County Parks & Recreation Division’s creation will be celebrated with a free event at Wayne A. Grube Memorial County Park in Northampton on Monday, June 10 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Greenways Jamboree Celebration will also recognize the 20th anniversary of the Lehigh Valley Greenways (LVG) Conservation Landscape Partnership and the 28th Annual Lehigh River Sojourn. Community members are invited to attend and connect with conservation and recreation organizations that will have information, giveaways and merchandise available.

There will also be food and refreshments available from GrubNight, Uno Taqueria and Sweet Scoops food trucks as well as New Trail Brewing, who will be featuring their LVG 20th Anniversary Hazy IPA.

PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, County Executive Lamont G. McClure and Wildlands Conservancy President Christopher Kocher will deliver remarks beginning at 5:30 p.m., and live music by the Billy Bauer Band will start at 6 p.m.

“I’m honored to continue the efforts of land preservation, park development, environmental restoration, regional trails and education within Northampton County,” said Northampton County Superintendent of Parks & Recreation Bryan Cope in a news release about the event.”Our efforts continue to improve the quality of life within the county, preserve our natural resources and promote an outdoor recreation economy.”

He added, “I know our efforts today will continue the efforts of the past 50 years.”

Founded in 2004, Lehigh Valley Greenways is one of Pennsylvania’s eight Conservation landscapes. Supported by the DCNR, the LVG partnership includes more than 25 local organizations and municipal partners in Lehigh and Northampton counties that are dedicated to conserving and connecting residents with the area’s natural resources.

The Jamboree will coincide with Wildlands Conservancy’s 28th Annual Lehigh River Sojourn, during which sojourners will be camping at the park.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.