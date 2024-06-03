HAL to Host Stories in the Park Event at Li’l Le-Hi Trout Hatchery

Kids will be able to feed trout that are raised at the hatchery after story time.

The Hellertown Area Library has announced that it will host a Stories in the Park event on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Li’l Le-Hi Trout Hatchery, 2901 Fish Hatchery Road in Allentown.

The event is free for all ages (children must be accompanied by an adult) and will include stories and a fish feeding opportunity. Kids will be able to feed trout that are raised at the hatchery after story time.

All attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chairs to the event, and the Hellertown Area Library also recommends that families bring hand wipes and a dollar or two to purchase fish food.

The event will be held weather permitting. For more information about Stories in the Park and other HAL summer programs, visit the Hellertown Area Library website or call 610-838-8381.

