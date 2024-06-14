Upper Saucon Township to Pave Afton Village Streets

Upper Saucon Township officials have announced a schedule for road maintenance and paving that will be performed in the Afton Village neighborhood over a period of four days later this month.

The project will start on Thursday, June 20, and continue on Friday, June 21, Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The contractor–Asphalt Maintenance Systems–will be installing Ultra Thin Bonded Wearing Course, which is described as being a type of “thin paving system” that will seal the streets and provide new road surfaces.

Neighborhood streets will remain open to traffic, however drivers should use caution in active work areas.

On Thursday, June 20 the contractor will begin the project by milling notches and installing risers.

Work will be done on the following streets on the days listed below:

Keene Street (Friday, June 21)

Bowden Street, Spring to Glasgow (Friday, June 21)

Glasgow Street (Friday, June 21)

Darby Street (Friday, June 21)

Calvert Place (Monday, June 24)

Calvert Street (Monday, June 24)

Bowood Street, Glasgow to Hopewell (Monday, June 24)

Aberdene Street (Tuesday, June 25)

Highland Way (Tuesday, June 25)

Sheaf Lane (Tuesday, June 25)

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.