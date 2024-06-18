Bucks County Libraries Closed for Juneteenth

The Bucks County Free Library will observe Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19, when all seven of its locations will be closed.

The Bucks County Free Library will observe Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19, when all seven of its locations will be closed. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865, when the last remaining enslaved African-Americans in the former Confederate state of Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

The library branches that will be closed are in Bensalem, Doylestown, Langhorne, Levittown, Perkasie, Quakertown and Yardley-Makefield. The Fallsington and Pipersville Free libraries will also be closed on Juneteenth.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.