Bethlehem Seeks Gateway Sign Artist

The city of Bethlehem has issued a call for artists interested in designing and installing a public work of art to serve as a gateway sign along the Rt. 412 corridor between the I-78 interchange and the city’s Southside business district. The sign will be located adjacent to a newly-constructed Wawa store at 770 Hellertown Road, which opened in December.

The gateway sign project is a collaboration between the city, Wawa and the SouthSide Arts District. The project is open to local and regional artists with experience installing outdoor projects in a variety of media.

The artist selected to design the gateway sign will receive funding support from Wawa, city officials said in a news release Monday.

There is no charge for artists to submit a proposal. Those interested in submitting a design should visit the Bethlehem city website or access this form.

Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2024.

