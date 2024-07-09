Attend ‘Hellertown Library Day’ at PA Shakespeare Festival

Hellertown Area Library Day at the festival will be Friday, July 19.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival is back this summer, and the Hellertown Area Library has announced that the festival’s Hellertown Area Library Day will be Friday, July 19.

Join your friends from HAL at 9 a.m. outside the Schubert Theater on the DeSales University campus in Center Valley for story time, which will be followed by a performance of the show “Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends” at 10.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the box office at 610-282-9455. Use the code Hellertown24 for 25 percent off tickets to this performance only. Last year’s show sold out, so anyone interested in attending should purchase tickets as soon as possible.

For information about other library events, visit HellertownLibrary.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.