Quakertown Seeks Sponsors for Stadium Revitalization Project

Quakertown Borough is seeking contributions from individuals and businesses to help complete a $200,000 revitalization project of the Memorial Park Baseball Stadium that began earlier this year.

The project aims to improve the fence surrounding the ballfield, the concession stand and the dugouts as well as add picnic tables to the facility.

To help pay for the renovations, a variety of sponsorship opportunities are being offered, such as sponsorship of a section of fence with a complimentary 3′ x 3′ baseball displayed, sponsorship of a picnic table with a commemorative plaque and sponsorship of a section of bleacher seating with a commemorative plaque.

With support from the community, the borough hopes to raise a total of $200,000 by Jan. 1, and to fully renovate the stadium in time for the 2025 baseball season. As of Aug. 1, approximately $20,000 had been raised toward that goal.

“These improvements will preserve its historical significance, while upgrading facilities to meet today’s needs for players and spectators alike,” an Aug. 1 borough news release said. “Together, we can ensure that Quakertown Memorial Park Stadium remains a cherished landmark for future generations.”

For more information about the planned stadium renovations and sponsorship opportunities, visit the Quakertown borough website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.