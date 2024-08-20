UST Zoning Board to Review Sign Variance Request for Movie Theater

A meeting of the Upper Saucon Township Zoning Hearing Board is scheduled to be held at the township Municipal Building at 5500 Camp Meeting Road, Center Valley, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 at 7 p.m.​

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A meeting of the Upper Saucon Township Zoning Hearing Board is scheduled to be held at the township Municipal Building at 5500 Camp Meeting Road, Center Valley, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 at 7 p.m.​

Four appeals are scheduled to be heard at the meeting, including one by KC Sign Company (Applicant), 142 Conchester Highway, Aston, PA 19014 and Saucon Valley Lifestyle Center (Owner), 2200 Magnolia Ave., Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35205 concerning a proposed sign for a business located at Promenade Saucon Valley, which is an outdoor retail and dining complex located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley.​

According to a township meeting notice, the sign company is requesting a variance from Section 483. O. 31. f to permit placement of a second sign by AMC Theaters on a frontage (maximum of 1 permitted) and exceed the total allowable sign area by approximately 125 square feet. A 326 square foot sign is proposed, according to the township, whereas the zoning ordinance permits a maximum of 200 square feet.

AMC Theaters’ Center Valley 16 multiplex movie theater is located at Promenade Saucon Valley.​

Zoning appeal files can be reviewed at the township Municipal Building during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Questions should be directed to Zoning Officer Trent J. Sear at 610-282-1171, ext. 1254.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.