Residents Sought for Lower Saucon’s Environmental Advisory Council

Lower Saucon Township is seeking residents interested in serving on the Environmental Advisory Council (EAC). Two non-voting seats are open on the board, which meets monthly to discuss township environmental issues.

The EAC offers advice and recommendations to the Township Council. Residents who serve on it review plans, promote preservation programs, help raise awareness about local environmental issues and fulfill other duties.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Lower Saucon Town Hall. More information about the township’s EAC and its mission may be found on the township’s website.

Anyone interested in applying should email a letter of interest to Carol Schneider, Administrative Assistant, at c.*********@lo*****************.org or mail the letter to Lower Saucon Township, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015 by Sept. 27, 2024.

