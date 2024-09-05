Hecktown Road Bridge Now Weight-Restricted

A 70-year-old bridge in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, has been weight-restricted due to structural damage, resulting in a detour for some drivers.

PennDOT officials said Wednesday that the Hecktown Road Bridge over Route 22 between Green Pond and Hanoverville roads now has a 19-ton weight limit that will remain in effect until further notice.

The restriction comes after bridge inspectors discovered structural damage to several steel girders and determined that they can no longer support the bridge’s maximum legal load of 40 tons.

Built in 1954, the Hecktown Road Bridge is 93 feet long and carries an average daily traffic volume of 6,287 vehicles over Rt. 22.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.