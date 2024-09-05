Community Government Traffic

Hecktown Road Bridge Now Weight-Restricted

11 mins ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source
Hecktown Road Bridge

A 70-year-old bridge in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, has been weight-restricted due to structural damage, resulting in a detour for some drivers.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A 70-year-old bridge in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, has been weight-restricted due to structural damage, resulting in a detour for some drivers.

Hecktown Road Bridge

The Hecktown Road Bridge over Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township now has a 19-ton weight limit. (Credit: Google Street View)

PennDOT officials said Wednesday that the Hecktown Road Bridge over Route 22 between Green Pond and Hanoverville roads now has a 19-ton weight limit that will remain in effect until further notice.

The restriction comes after bridge inspectors discovered structural damage to several steel girders and determined that they can no longer support the bridge’s maximum legal load of 40 tons.

Built in 1954, the Hecktown Road Bridge is 93 feet long and carries an average daily traffic volume of 6,287 vehicles over Rt. 22.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment