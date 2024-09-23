Hellertown Announces Fall Yard Waste Collection

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The borough of Hellertown has announced that it will conduct a curbside fall yard waste collection the week of Sept. 30, 2024. Officials said the collection will generally follow the borough’s weekly trash collection schedule.

Residents are asked to place leaves, small brush, hedge trimmings and garden plant residue at their normal collection location the evening before their usual trash pickup date. The yard waste must be clearly separated from trash, bundled with string, contained or bagged in biodegradable paper bags. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and bags/bundles must be light enough that they can be safely lifted by an employee into a truck hopper.

Only leaves, small brush (up to four inches in diameter and no longer than six feet), hedge trimmings and garden plant residue will be collected. Grass, sod, and tree stumps will not be accepted. The collection is only for residential yard waste only, so any commercial materials left at the curb will not be collected.

The borough is also reminding residents that the Hellertown Yard Waste/Compost Center on Springtown Hill Road is open for drop-offs Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Nov. 16, 2024. Use of the facility is free for borough residents. Lower Saucon Township residents can use the center for an annual fee of $25. Compost center ID cards are available for purchase at Hellertown Borough Hall weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit HellertownBorough.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.