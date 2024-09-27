Pennsylvania to Stock 116K Trout Statewide This Fall

In Pennsylvania fall is a great time of year to be outside, and according to the state’s Fish and Boat Commission this fall there are some fantastic fishing opportunities to be had statewide.

In Pennsylvania fall is a great time of year to be outside, and according to the state’s Fish and Boat Commission this fall there are some fantastic fishing opportunities to be had statewide. With temperatures starting to drop, the PFBC announced it will be stocking roughly 116,500 hatchery-raised trout into 118 stream sections and lakes around the state between October and December.

“When anglers of all ages spend time on the water during the fall season, they’ll be surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year,” said Brian Niewinski, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “The addition of stocked trout complements the many other plentiful fishing opportunities for other species that are very active just as the leaves start changing colors.”

Niewinski added that anyone planning to fish should check the PFBC stocking schedule in advance, so they know when and where the hatchery-raised trout will be stocked.

Trout that are stocked during fall and winter can be fished for immediately. Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit to do so. Fishing licenses and permits can be purchased online at Fishandboat.com or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.

During the extended trout season (Sept. 3 to Dec. 31, 2024, and Jan. 1 to Feb. 8, 2025), the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless a body of water is managed under special regulations. In Pennsylvania, extended trout season regulations apply only to designated Stocked Trout Waters, and harvesting of trout in other waters during the extended trout season is prohibited.

For the 2024 Fall/Winter Trout Stocking Schedule and other information, visit the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website and download the FishBoatPA mobile app.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.