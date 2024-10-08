Attend a Barn Star Painting Program in Bethlehem

The Bethlehem Palette Club will host visiting artist Eric Claypoole for a barn star painting demonstration on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The Bethlehem Palette Club will host visiting artist Eric Claypoole for a barn star painting demonstration on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The event will take place at Edgeboro Moravian Church, located at 645 Hamilton Ave. in Bethlehem, PA.

Claypoole, a Lenhartsville-based artist, will share his expertise on the tradition of barn star painting. Often found as central features on historic farm properties, barn stars blend art and history. Claypoole himself has painted stars on over 100 barns across Pennsylvania.

The Bethlehem Palette Club encourages local art enthusiasts to take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn about and observe the art of barn star painting. For further details, interested individuals can visit the Bethlehem Palette Club’s website at BethlehemPaletteClub.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.