Hellertown Post Office Seeks Halloween Candy Donations

The Hellertown Post Office is seeking donations of Halloween candy to replenish its refill station along the annual Halloween parade route. This year’s Hellertown Halloween Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 20.

For several years, Postmaster Joe DiRusso, his wife Lisa and a team of postal volunteers have organized the refill station to ensure that all children attending the parade receive Halloween candy. However, candy donations are significantly lower this year, according to a recent post in the Hellertown, Pennsylvania Facebook group.

“We understand times are tough and everyone’s budget is stretched, but even a small contribution can go a long way,” said Kathleen Tucka in the post. “If we all pitch in we can make sure no child leaves the parade disappointed.”

Bagged Halloween candy can be donated at the Hellertown Post Office by Friday, Oct. 18. The Hellertown Post Office is located at 660 Delaware Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.