Register for Saucon Valley Youth Wrestling

The Saucon Valley Wrestling Club will begin registration and practice for the upcoming season on Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Registration is open to all Saucon Valley School District area residents and students in grades kindergarten through sixth.​

Parents or guardians are required to attend a brief meeting at the registration. Practices will run from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays for Novice wrestlers and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for JV/Varsity wrestlers.

The registration fee is $90 for one child or $135 for a family (two or more children). There is also a mandatory $75 per child raffle ticket fundraiser obligation that must be prepaid at registration.

Those interested in joining the Saucon Valley Youth Wrestling program must complete an online registration form. Payment is due the first night of practice. Checks should be made payable to SVWC.

Contact Coach Rusnock at 484-347-1995 or



dr********@gm***.com























for more information.