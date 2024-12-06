Bucks Co. Team Recognized for Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Takedown

A team of Bucks County prosecutors and detectives was honored with the 2024 Investigator of the Year Award for their work in dismantling a multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.

A team of Bucks County prosecutors and detectives was honored with the 2024 Investigator of the Year Award for their work in dismantling a multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft ring. The International Association of Special Investigations Units, Delaware Valley Chapter, hosted a banquet Dec. 4 in Philadelphia and presented the award with the Pennsylvania Auto Crime Investigators Association.

The team, consisting of Deputy District Attorney Edward Furman Jr., Chief Deputy District Attorney Jovin Jose, Deputy District Attorney Megan A. Hunsicker, Det. Tim Johnson and Det. Richard Munger, played a crucial role in a nearly year-long investigation that culminated in June 2023 with charges of corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and related charges being filed against 11 adults and a juvenile. The investigation involved a Philadelphia tow yard and spanned multiple jurisdictions, with participation from over three dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, and New Jersey.

“This case did not just dismantle a criminal enterprise but sent a clear message to those who knowingly deal in stolen goods that we will use every resource to identify then prosecute you,” said District Attorney Jennifer Schorn. “We are grateful for all of the agencies that helped us to achieve these results, and I am thankful for the International Association of Special Investigations Units for recognizing this team and the excellent work they did.”

Prior to the investigation, the district attorney’s office said catalytic converter thefts had surged in Bucks County and surrounding areas, due to their high value at scrap yards. Since the theft ring’s takedown, reports of these thefts have significantly decreased, which authorities say is attributable to the law enforcement team’s work on the case.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.