No Rain Date Ep. 20: Rebecca Gamez & The Beauty of Dogs

Welcome to No Rain Date, Episode 20. No Rain Date is a weekly news and information podcast produced by Saucon Source, your source for Saucon Valley news. This week our guest is The Beauty of Dogs owner and trainer Rebecca Gamez, who shares how her business has adapted to COVID-19, what it’s like to train dogs according to their emotional state and information about upcoming classes. In addition to his interview with Rebecca, your host for No Rain Date and Saucon Source publisher, Josh Popichak, has a roundup of the latest local news, including stories about school board approval for Saucon Valley athletes to play fall sports, an accident-prone intersection Lower Saucon Township officials want studied, the continuing theft of campaign signs, a bear sighting in Wassergass, a temporary closure at a local Starbucks and a 70th wedding anniversary.