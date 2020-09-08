Two ‘Trump’ Signs Stolen in Wassergass, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police say they are investigating the theft of two political campaign signs from a property in the 2300 block of Wassergass Road.
According to a post on the department’s Crimewatch page Tuesday, the signs were reported stolen sometime between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The estimated value of the signs is $25, police said.
Anyone with information about the stolen signs is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department via their anonymous online tip line or at 610-317-6110.
Political sign thefts and/or vandalism involving yard signs or flags has recently been reported in the following nearby municipalities:
- Hellertown borough
- Williams Township
- Haycock Township
- Nockamixon Township (Kintnersville and Upper Black Eddy)
In some cases, home video surveillance footage is being used by law enforcement authorities to help apprehend the suspects in cases involving stolen or damaged signs.