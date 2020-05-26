Flags on Veterans’ Graves Ripped Out of Ground, Police Say

Credit: Richland Township Police Department

The Richland Township Police Department said Tuesday that it is investigating the disturbing desecration of more than 100 graves of veterans in the community over the Memorial Day weekend.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said more than 100 small American flags placed on the graves in honor of those who served were torn off their posts.

Police said they were alerted to the vandalism at Union Cemetery, 175 Cemetery Road, Quakertown, via calls they received on Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26.

The case is being investigated as one of criminal mischief and police are actively seeking leads for it.

“If someone knows who did this, we would love a phone call or an email,” police said. “Remember, you can call us at 215-536-9500, use the confidential tip line at 215-536-6967 or use the submit a tip button on our Crimewatch Page.