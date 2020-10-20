Man Drove Over Reflectors in Driveway Dispute, Police Say

A dispute involving a shared driveway turned nasty when a property owner deliberately drove over his neighbor’s reflectors, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to the driveway on Park Drive West in Nockamixon Township on the afternoon of Oct. 15 after receiving a report of a “verbal argument between neighbors.”

“It was related that the victim ‘owns’ the driveway and the neighbor uses it as a ‘right of way,'” police said.

Police said one of the two property owners told them her neighbor had run over her grass and struck numerous driveway reflectors, and that she believed he did it “on purpose because of numerous verbal arguments they have had about the width of the driveway entrance/exit.”

After the driveway reflectors were struck, police said the woman went to talk to her neighbor, who at the time was “actively measuring the width of the driveway.”

Then, the two became involved in a verbal argument, they added.

According to police, following the argument the man who allegedly struck the reflectors put them in his vehicle and left.

The following day, when troopers contacted the man, they said he was still in possession of the reflectors and that they were still inside his vehicle.

“When asked if it was a [sic] accident, he related that it wasn’t an accident,” the news release said.

Police did not identify the 52-year-old Kintnersville man in the release but said he is being charged with criminal mischief involving damage under $1,000.