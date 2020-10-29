Trump to Campaign in Bucks County Saturday

President Donald Trump will return to the campaign trail in southeastern Pennsylvania Saturday, with an early afternoon event in Bucks County followed by a rally at Reading Regional Airport in Berks County.

The location of the 1:30 p.m. event in Bucks County hasn’t yet been announced, but a previously planned rally at Pennridge Airport in Perkasie that was postponed has been discussed as a possible location for it.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Trump campaign site listed only the 4 p.m. event in Reading and another rally scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. in Butler, Pa., under Saturday’s events.

Trump has been frequently traveling to Pennsylvania in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election. The state is considered a campaign battleground, and with 20 electoral votes up for grabs it has the potential to play a key role in determining the outcome of the race.

On Monday, Trump held a rally at a company in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Several thousand people turned out for the event at HoverTech International, at which the president criticized and frequently mocked his Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, as well as Biden’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

Biden has visited parts of southeastern Pennsylvania in recent days, but has yet to make a campaign stop in either Lehigh or Northampton counties. Northampton County, in particular, is considered a bellwether for the frequency with which a majority of its voters have chosen the winner in presidential races over the past century.

COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed by rally attendees, according to information on the Trump campaign site, and anyone reserving tickets must agree with a waiver that absolves the campaign of any liability should an attendee contract the disease.

Note: This is a developing local news story. It will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.